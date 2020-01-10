BENEATH THE MASSACRE Release Animated Music Video For New Single "Rise Of The Fearmonger"

Canadian technical death metal force, Beneath The Massacre, have released the second single and video, “Rise Of The Fearmonger”, from their upcoming Fearmonger album. This track is a roar of frustration against populism and anti-intellectualism, two traits that are part of the political zeitgeist infecting minds around the world.

Chris Bradley (guitar) comments on the track: "We are proud to present you the opening track 'Rise Of The Fearmonger' from our upcoming album Fearmonger, out on Century Media February 28. The track was the last one we wrote for the album and was written in a blink of an eye without barely being reworked contrarily to most of our songs. It has a raw energy that prepares the auditor well to the sonic assault that is Fearmonger. The video made by the talented Costin Chioreanu nicely represents the lyrical concept of the song; the rise of fearmongering, anti-intellectualism and the post-truth era we are witnessing nowadays."

Fearmonger will be released on February 28, and will be their forth album and Century Media debut. It’s an album that flows naturally yet retains, but still very much extreme and tech-death to the max. Beneath The Massacre’s trademark go-for-the-jugular sound.

Pre-order the album here.

The cover artwork for Fearmonger was created by Alexandre Goulet.

Fearmonger tracklisting:

"Rise Of The Fearmonger"

"Hidden In Plain Sight"

"Of Gods And Machines"

"Treacherous"

"Autonomous Mind"

"Return To Medusa"

"Bottom Feeders"

"Absurd Hero"

"Flickering Light"

"Bitterest End"

