BENEATH THE MASSACRE Release "Treacherous" Single And Music Video

Canadian technical death metal force, Beneath The Massacre, have released the third single and video from their upcoming album. Fearmonger. Watch the video for “Treacherous” below.

Fearmonger will be released on February 28, and will be their forth album and Century Media debut. It’s an album that flows naturally yet retains, but still very much extreme and tech-death to the max. Beneath The Massacre’s trademark go-for-the-jugular sound.

Pre-order the album here.

The cover artwork for Fearmonger was created by Alexandre Goulet.

Fearmonger tracklisting:

"Rise Of The Fearmonger"

"Hidden In Plain Sight"

"Of Gods And Machines"

"Treacherous"

"Autonomous Mind"

"Return To Medusa"

"Bottom Feeders"

"Absurd Hero"

"Flickering Light"

"Bitterest End"

"Treacherous" video:

“Rise Of The Fearmonger” video:

"Autonomous Mind":

Origin have announced the Occupation Domination 2020 tour. The 30-date trek kicks-off on March 12 at The Riot Room in Kansas and will make stops in Toronto, New York and Austin before concluding on April 11 at Cabooze in Minneapolis. Joining the band on their headlining tour are Beneath The Massacre, Defeated Sanity, Wake (March 27 to April 11) and special guests. Purchase your tickets here

Tour dates:

March

12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

14 - W. Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

17 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub

18 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques

19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

22 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar and Grill

31 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

April

1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground - Catch One

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5 - Portland, OR - Dante's

6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's Pub

9 - Regina, SK - U of R Riddell Center

10 - Winnpeg, MB - Park Theatre

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze