BENEATH THE MASSACRE Release "Treacherous" Single And Music Video
February 14, 2020, an hour ago
Canadian technical death metal force, Beneath The Massacre, have released the third single and video from their upcoming album. Fearmonger. Watch the video for “Treacherous” below.
Fearmonger will be released on February 28, and will be their forth album and Century Media debut. It’s an album that flows naturally yet retains, but still very much extreme and tech-death to the max. Beneath The Massacre’s trademark go-for-the-jugular sound.
Pre-order the album here.
The cover artwork for Fearmonger was created by Alexandre Goulet.
Fearmonger tracklisting:
"Rise Of The Fearmonger"
"Hidden In Plain Sight"
"Of Gods And Machines"
"Treacherous"
"Autonomous Mind"
"Return To Medusa"
"Bottom Feeders"
"Absurd Hero"
"Flickering Light"
"Bitterest End"
"Treacherous" video:
“Rise Of The Fearmonger” video:
"Autonomous Mind":
Origin have announced the Occupation Domination 2020 tour. The 30-date trek kicks-off on March 12 at The Riot Room in Kansas and will make stops in Toronto, New York and Austin before concluding on April 11 at Cabooze in Minneapolis. Joining the band on their headlining tour are Beneath The Massacre, Defeated Sanity, Wake (March 27 to April 11) and special guests. Purchase your tickets here
Tour dates:
March
12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
13 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
14 - W. Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
15 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
16 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
17 - Ottawa, ON - Babylon Nightclub
18 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes Electriques
19 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
21 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
22 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
23 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
24 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar
28 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
29 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar
30 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar and Grill
31 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
April
1 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Underground - Catch One
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
5 - Portland, OR - Dante's
6 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
8 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's Pub
9 - Regina, SK - U of R Riddell Center
10 - Winnpeg, MB - Park Theatre
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze