BENEATH THE MASSACRE Sign With Century Media Records; Fearmonger Album Due In February
November 13, 2019, 11 minutes ago
After seven long years of silence around the Canadian technical death metal force, Beneath The Massacre announces their signing with Century Media Records. The new album, entitled Fearmonger, will be released on February 28.
Beneath The Massacre states: “We are happy to announce we have signed with Century Media Records. It is truly an honour to work with such an iconic label in metal and couldn't have asked for a better place to call home for our next records. We cannot wait to unveil more details about the new album and share what we've been working on.”
Century Media Records Director Philipp Schulte says: "We are very happy to welcome Canada’s finest technical death metal band, the mighty Beneath The Massacre, to Century Media Records. Their new album Fearmonger not only showcases an insane amount of brutality, it also lifts the bar of the technically and physically feasible. The level of accuracy and precision has no equal, while the band manages to still write transparent, coherent and extremely strong songs. Watch out!”
Futhermore there is the chance to experience Beneath The Massacre live on stage again. By the end of November Beneath The Massacre will embark on a European Tour supporting Archspire with Vulvodynia and Inferi. See below for the exact dates.
Tour dates:
November
30 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weiße Rose
December
1 - Sint-Niklaas, Belglium - De Casino
2 - London, UK - Underworld
3 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange
4 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
5 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2
6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
8 - Paris, France - Glazart
9 - Toulouse, France - Rex
10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
13 - Arau, Switzerland - Kiff
14 - München, Germany - Feierwerk
15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto
19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik&Frieden
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns
21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix