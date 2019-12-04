BENEATH THE MASSACRE Streaming New Single “Autonomous Mind”; Fearmonger Album Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Canadian technical death metal force, Beneath The Massacre, have released the first single from their upcoming album, Fearmonger. Check out “Autonomous Mind” below, or at Spotify.

Fearmonger will be released on February 28, and will be their forth album and Century Media debut. It’s an album that flows naturally yet retains, but still very much extreme and tech-death to the max. Beneath The Massacre’s trademark go-for-the-jugular sound.

Pre-order the album here.

The cover artwork for Fearmonger was created by Alexandre Goulet.

Fearmonger tracklisting:

"Rise Of The Fearmonger"

"Hidden In Plain Sight"

"Of Gods And Machines"

"Treacherous"

"Autonomous Mind"

"Return To Medusa"

"Bottom Feeders"

"Absurd Hero"

"Flickering Light"

"Bitterest End"

"Autonomous Mind":

Beneath The Massacre are currently on a European Tour supporting Archspire with Vulvodynia and Inferi. See below for the remaining dates.

Tour dates:

December

4 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

5 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

7 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

8 - Paris, France - Glazart

9 - Toulouse, France - Rex

10 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

13 - Arau, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

15 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto

19 - Berlin, Germany - Musik&Frieden

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumanns

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix