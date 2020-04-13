BENEDICTION - New Album Delayed Until August Due To Covid-19

Vocalist Dave Ingram (Bolt Thrower, Hail Of Bullets) who rejoined legendary Birmingham, UK-based death metal legends Benediction last July, says that their anxiously-anticipated new album has been delayed due to Covid-19



"It will be of no surprise to anyone in this current climate that Benediction have to announce a delay in the release of their new album," the singer says. "The album was due to be released in May but there is just no way of fulfilling this obligation, due to obvious physical and logistical problems in getting the record pressed and out there. The tentative date for release will hopefully be sometime in August. We can appreciate there will be people annoyed by this but none more so than the band. We are dying for you guys to hear this album! We are working with Nuclear Blast at this time with the aim of putting at least one new song out on the digital platform so you can hear something and hopefully wet your appetite in anticipation of its eventual release. We are really sorry and would like to thank you for your patience and loyalty during this period. Please stay safe and when we come out of this nightmare we will get the Benediction machine fired up and we’ll see you out on the road.

Benediction lineup:

Dave Ingram - Vocals

Daz Brookes - Guitar

Peter (Rewy) Rew - Guitar

Dan Bate - Bass

Gio Durst - Drums