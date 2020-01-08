BENEDICTION Singer DAVE INGRAM's "Serious Health Problems" Forces Postponement Of Latin American Tour

"Due to serious health problems suffered by vocalist Dave Ingram, the upcoming Benediction tour of Latin America has, unfortunately, had to be postponed," states a message from the band.

"Dave has had ongoing medical conditions including hip dysplasia and osteoporosis. Over the Christmas period, his condition worsened and infection set into the bone. This requires treatment to reduce infection and immediate surgery. As such Dave was in no position to complete this tour. We did everything in our power to find a solution to get through this (even the possibility of a replacement vocalist) but to no avail.

"I’m sure you appreciate that as friends we must put Dave’s health above all and as a band, we need to be there with you guys as Benediction, no replacements. To this end, Dave will have the surgery and take a few months off to regain his strength, and we are at this moment rescheduling all of the shows.

"We apologise to all involved in organising this and especially to our loyal fans, and we hope you understand. Thank you for your support.

"Our new album release and summer shows will all go ahead as scheduled. Keep watching for updates. We WILL be back."