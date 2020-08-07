BENEDICTION To Release Scriptures Album In October; "Rabid Carnality" Music Video Streaming

Legendary Birmingham, UK-based death metal legends, Benediction, will release their eighth full-length studio album, Scriptures, on October 16 via Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order the album in various formats here.

The first single, "Rabid Carnality", alongside the official music video is out today. Watch the clip below, and stream the single here.

Benediction are without a doubt one of the few remaining originals in the death metal scene and have achieved legendary status through various albums over the years. Until today they love what they do and always do their job without compromise - on record and on stage.

After more than 30 years in the business and 12 years after their last album Killing Music, Benediction are now back with one of their best releases and play once again in the Death Metal Champions League.

Scriptures (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England), sounds 100% like Benediction: they blend death metal with a "fuck-off punk rock attitude", heavy metal riffing and a groove that hardly any other band can perform like this. Dave Ingram's "signature-growls" and powerful lyrics enhance the tonal framework so that you can hear after a few notes that you are listening to Benediction. As usual the tracks vary from slow and heavy to fast and intense, from shorter "in your face" numbers to epic masterpieces.

The artwork fits perfectly to Benediction and awakens an immediate desire in the devoted old school death metal fan to enjoy the new album. It was created by Birmingham artist Simon Harris and is reminiscent of the iconic artwork of the first albums. Without a doubt it will fit very well in every vinyl collection next to Subconscious Terror, The Grand Leveler or Transcend The Rubicon, and will be appearing on shirts and posters in the future.

All in all, Scriptures is an album from scratch, where everything is just as it should be. A jewel in the catalogue of a band that has been present from the very beginning and - freely based on one of their most popular songs "We Bow To None" - has always remained true to themselves and their fans.

Tracklisting:

"Iterations Of I"

"Scriptures In Scarlet"

"The Crooked Man"

"Stormcrow"

"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"

"Rabid Carnality"

"In Our Hands, The Scars"

"Tear Off These Wings"

"Embrace The Kill"

"Neverwhen"

"The Blight At The End"

"We Are Legion"

"Rabid Carnality video:

Benediction lineup:

Darren Brookes - guitar

Peter Rew - guitar

Dave Ingram - vocals

Dan Bate - bass

Giovanni Durst - drums