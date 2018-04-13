BENIGHTED Announce US Mini Tour

French death-grinders Benighted have announced the Necrobreed US Mini Tour. The trek begins on July 26th in Kansas City and sees the band performing to-and-from Chicago Domination Fest. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.

Benighted recently released a new video for the track "Leatherface". The gruesome video, produced by Kick Your Eyes Productions, features Cecylia Suicide as a serial killer harboring distinct personalities.