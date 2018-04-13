BENIGHTED Announce US Mini Tour

April 13, 2018, an hour ago

news benighted black death

BENIGHTED Announce US Mini Tour

French death-grinders Benighted have announced the Necrobreed US Mini Tour. The trek begins on July 26th in Kansas City and sees the band performing to-and-from Chicago Domination Fest. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below. 

Benighted recently released a new video for the track "Leatherface". The gruesome video, produced by Kick Your Eyes Productions, features Cecylia Suicide as a serial killer harboring distinct personalities.

 

Featured Audio

KAMELOT - "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (Napalm)

KAMELOT - "Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" (Napalm)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews