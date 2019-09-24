BENIGHTED Enter Studio To Record New Album

Horror death metal outfit Benighted have entered the studio for the recordings of their brand new album, Obscene Repressed, which will be released via Season of Mist in 2020. Drummer Kevin Paradis has kicked off the drum recordings last weekend at the Kohlekeller Sudio in Germany.

Vocalist Julien Truchan comments: "Fellows, it’s about time to give birth to the very twisted and violent little brother that Necrobreed deserves. We are back to the Kohlekeller Studio (Powerwolf, Aborted, Cremator) in Germany and if some of you thought that it would be difficult to go even further in brutality and insanity than Necrobreed, we are impatient for you to throw an ear on this new piece of our guts... Our humanoid machine Kevin Paradis started yesterday recording the drums for the upcoming album called Obscene Repressed and we can’t wait to deliver you the most intense stuff we've ever made!

"This concept-album is about the story of a schizophrenic young man, with a cleft palate and serious oedipal issues that lead him to think and do extremely delusional things that you will discover among the songs… Hope you will enjoy this new beautiful love story! Ah ah! Stay sick, my friends!"

Lineup:

Julien Truchan – vocals

Emmanuel Dalle – guitars

Fabien Desgardins – guitars

Pierre Arnoux – bass

Kévin Paradis – drums