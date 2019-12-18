BENIGHTED - Obscene Repressed Album Details Revealed; Teaser Video Posted

Extreme death metal outfit, Benighted, will release their full-length offering, Obscene Repressed, on April 10 via Season Of Mist. In anticipation of the release, the French death grind outfit have revealed the cover artwork and album details, which can been seen below.

Vocalist Julien Truchan comments: "We are so happy and proud to show you the official cover of our new album Obscene Repressed, created by the amazing Grindesign! It's an insane piece of art, representing the beautiful oedipal love story you will discover within this album..."

In celebration of the announcement, Benighted have shared a joyful Christmas poem, which gives a small glimpse of the grim and unique album concept. Watch below:

The cover artwork for Obscene Repressed was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)



Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums