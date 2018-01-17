BENIGHTED Premier "Leatherface" Music Video

French gore-grinders, Benighted, have released a video for “Leatherface”, a track from their Necrobreed album, released last February via Season Of Mist.

Says the band: "We are very proud to unleash this new creepy episode of the Necrobreed story through the music video for the track 'Leatherface'! Kick Your Eyes Productions made a great job again and deliver this second piece of insanity starring the gorgeous Cecylia Suicide!"

Order the album in various formats

Benighted are among the acts set to perform on the highly anticipated eighth edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, sailing from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back from February 1st - 5th.

