BENIGHTED Release "Muzzle" Drum Playthrough Video

Benighted drummer Kévin Paradis has shared a brand new playthrough video for the song "Muzzle", which is taken from the band's new full-length, Obscene Repressed.

Kevin Paradis comments on the video: "On Benighted's new album Obscene Repressed, I've done my best to mix all my influences together to create the best drum beats and fills possible for the guitar riffing. 'Muzzle' is an example of what I've tried to do, from the jazzy 'chabada' to blast beats, you'll find many different drumming in just one song. Hope you'll enjoy."

Order Obscene Repressed here. The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

"Nails" video:

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums