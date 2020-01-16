BENIGHTED Share New Song "Brutus"; Lyric Video

Extreme death metal outfit, Benighted, will release their full-length offering, Obscene Repressed, on April 10 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order here.

The album track, "Brutus" is available for streaming via the lyric video below. The band comment: "Here we go, my friends, we are proud to unleash our first new track, 'Brutus!' It's a song written in French about the pure hate from the album's main character Michael, and his story against his father and the disgusting things he does to his mother... Enjoy and spread it like a plague!!!"

The cover artwork for Obscene Repressed was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums