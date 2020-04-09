BENIGHTED Streaming Obscene Repressed Album Ahead Of Official Release

Extreme French deathgrind outfit, Benighted, will release their new album, Obscene Repressed, tomorrow (Friday, April 10) via Season Of Mist. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Pre-order Obscene Repressed here.

The cover artwork was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

Album stream:

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

Benighted will be hosting a two-hour radio special via Gimme Radio on April 10. The show is part of Gimme Radio's "Gimme Relief" initiative, which aims to help bands who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Benighted who have had a tour and festival appearances canceled. It will air at 12:00 P.M. PDT / 3:00 P.M. EDT / 9:00 P.M. CEST and will give fans an opportunity to live chat with the band. Tune in for free here.

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums