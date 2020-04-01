BENIGHTED To Host Gimme Radio Special On April 10

Extreme French deathgrind outfit Benighted will be hosting a two-hour radio special via Gimme Radio on April 10, which is the same day the band will drop their latest album, Obscene Repressed. The show is part of Gimme Radio's "Gimme Relief" initiative, which aims to help bands who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Benighted who have had a tour and festival appearances canceled. It will air at 12:00 P.M. PDT / 3:00 P.M. EDT / 9:00 P.M. CEST and will give fans an opportunity to live chat with the band. Tune in for free here.

Pre-order Obscene Repressed here.

The cover artwork for Obscene Repressed was created by Grindesign.

Tracklisting:

"Obscene Repressed"

"Nails"

"Brutus"

"The Starving Beast"

"Smoke Through The Skull"

"Implore The Negative"

"Muzzle"

"Casual Piece Of Meat"

"Scarecrow"

"Mom, I Love You The Wrong Way"

"Undivided Dismemberment"

"Bound To Facial Plague"

Bonus tracks:

"The Rope"

"Get This" (Slipknot cover)

"Implore The Negative" lyric video:

"Brutus":

Lineup:

Julien Truchan - vocals

Emmanuel Dalle - guitars

Fabien Desgardins - guitars

Pierre Arnoux - bass

Kévin Paradis - drums