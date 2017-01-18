BENIGHTED To Release Necrobreed Album In February; “Reptilian” Music Video Posted

French gore-grinders, Benighted, have released a video for “Reptilian”, a track from their upcoming new album, Necrobreed, to be released on February 18th in Europe, and February 24th in North America via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the new album in various formats at this location.

Benighted deliver total brutality with their new album, Necrobreed. A relentless assault from start to finish, Necrobreed unleashes a torrent of fierce blast beats (courtesy of former Necrophagist drummer Romain Goulon), punishing breakdowns and some of the most savage vocals the genre has ever seen. Necrobreed inflicts maximum aural damage with each and every track, and establishes Benighted as the new face of extreme death metal.

Tracklisting:

“Hush Little Baby”

“Reptilian”

“Psychosilencer”

“Forgive me Father”

“Leatherface”

“Der Doppelgaenger”

“Necrobreed”

“Monsters Make Monsters”

“Cum With Disgust”

“Versipellis”

“Reeks of Darkened Zoopsia”

“Mass Grave”

“Reptilian” video: