BEREFT Release Second Video Trailer For Upcoming Lands Album

What began as a steadfast expression of the human condition comes Madison, WI atmospheric doom metal outfit Bereft with their unique style of powerful metal unbound to any genre. The group have announced their debut full-length album will be titled Lands and is scheduled for worldwide release via Prosthetic Records on March 31st. A second video trailer for the album has been released. Watch both trailers below.

The album cover artwork, as showcased below, was completed by Sam Alvarez (Bongripper).

Pre-orders, which includes a blood red vinyl variant limited to 300 copies total, will be launched on February 14th via store.prostheticrecords.com as well as all digital providers.

Lands tracklisting:

“We Wept”

“The Ritual”

“In Filth”

“Waining Light”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Weaving elements of doom and black metal into exhaustive, dynamic songs, Bereft were eager to bring Lands vision to life and headed to Backroom Studios in Rockaway, NJ to track the album with Kevin Antreassian (Dillinger Escape Plan).

Having recently parted ways with their drummer, founding members Zach Johnson (vocals/guitars), Alex Linden (vocals/guitars) and bassist Cade Gentry enlisted the help of Michael Kadnar (Downfall of Gaia, Black Table, The Number 12 Looks Like You) to record drums for the new album. "The recording sessions couldn't have gone smoother", commented Kadner, "I've been a big Dillinger Escape plan fan for years, so it was pretty surreal to work with Kevin. He's a phenomenal engineer and also the most down to earth, funny and welcoming dude you'll meet.”

Following the completion of recording, Bereft began the search for a permanent drummer. It didn't last long, however, when long-time friend and gear-head Jerry McDougal joined. “We’ve known Jerry for a few years.” informed Johnson. “He has been nothing but stunning behind the kit. His work as alter ego Satyrnine Amplification has been increasingly helpful for our sound as a band and we're ecstatic about his presence and talent in our collective.”

McDougal adds, “I first met the guys at a rehearsal complex we shared. They caught wind of my gear-headed nature, which struck up some great conversations. One thing lead to another and here we are. I feel extremely honored and grateful to be part of Bereft, and can’t wait to see what crazy adventures await us on the road.”

Having previously been seen across the US with acts such as Agalloch, Gloom, Downfall of Gaia, So Hideous and North, in support of their introductory 2014 EP, Lost Ages (via War Crimes/Silent Pendulum), Bereft are excited to get back on the road and will next appear at The Red Zone Madison in Madison, WI on February 11th. Further dates will be announced in the coming weeks.