BERNIE TORMÉ - Former GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist Announces The Final Fling UK Tour 2018

World-renowned guitar legend Bernie Tormé will be heading out on tour for the final time in the UK later this year. With a new studio album rumoured to be in the offing, the celebrated Irish six-stringer will hit the road for a string of dates in November/December.

A man whose CV is as impressive as his six-string dexterity, Tormé has lent his enviable skills over the years to Gillan, Ozzy Osbourne, Dee Snider, Atomic Rooster and many others whilst maintaining an acclaimed solo career alongside.

"(Bernie) did me a great favour. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be doing it now. I’d have given up." - Ozzy Osbourne, 2018

Prior to the final UK tour, Tormé and his band will be heading to the prestigious Sweden Rock festival, playing alongside the likes of Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Helloween, Rose Tattoo and Ozzy.

The Final Fling UK 2018:

November

22 - Facebar - Reading, UK

23 - Queen Vic - South Shields, UK

24 – Winterstorm Festival - Troon, UK

25 – Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

27 - Robin II - Bilston, Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

30 - The Lounge - London, UK

December

1 - The Bear - Weston-super-Mare, UK

More on Bernie Tormé...

Guitar legend, blues rock psychedelic shredmeister, glam punk sleaze rock frontman: Bernie Tormé has enjoyed a long and remarkable career. Hit records, world tours and international acclaim came as lead guitarist in Gillan. After which, Bernie stepped in for Ozzy Osbourne in the aftermath of guitar legend Randy Rhoads' tragic death before going on to front Electric Gypsies and Tormé. Teaming up with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider and Iron Maiden's drummer Clive Burr, Bernie put together Desperado and later reunited with ex-Gillan colleague, John McCoy and drummer Robin Guy in GMT.

Returning to the stage in 2013, Bernie also began working in his favoured trio format once again, releasing three critically-acclaimed albums; Flowers & Dirt (2014), Blackheart (2015) and the 3CD Dublin Cowboy (2017) package (comprising a live, an acoustic, and a new electric studio album). All three were crowdfunded, connecting Bernie directly with his fans.

Bernie states: “In the past you were pretty distant and separated from your fans with a record label in between. Making these albums with pledge campaigns has been a great experience. I like having the connection with fans and getting the feedback direct on making an album.”

2018 will see the release of Bernie’s latest, as-yet untitled, studio album.

Bernie Tormé has recorded over 24 albums in his career to date as a solo artist or band member.