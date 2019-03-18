BERNIE TORMÉ - Former GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist Dead At 66

Renowned guitar player Bernie Tormé (ex-Gillan, Ozzy Osbourne) had passed away at 66 years of age, having recently been hospitalized with virulent double pneumonia.

Bernie's family issued the following statement: "Bernie Tormé passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday, surrounded by his family. He had been on life support for the past four weeks at a London hospital following post-flu complications. Bernie will be remembered for dedicating his life to his music for five decades. He will be sorely missed.” Dee Snider took to Twitter with the following message: "Woke up to find out my friend Bernie Torme has died. He was a guitar god who played with Ozzy Osbourne & Ian Gillan. We worked together for 3 years, writing over 100 songs for the ill-fated Desperado. I loved that man & today my heart is broken. RIP Bernie. Your guitar weeps."

Woke up to find out my friend @Bernie_Torme has died. He was a guitar god who played with @OzzyOsbourne & Ian Gillan. We worked together for 3 years, writing over 100 songs for the ill-fated Desperado. I loved that man & today my heart is broken. RIP Bernie. Your guitar weeps. — Dee Snider (@deesnider) March 18, 2019



Tormé's latest release, Shadowland, was released back in November. His first album with his new trio, Shadowland is a double set, featuring Bernie’s bruising rock n blues, all topped with his unmistakeable lead playing.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"One To Blame"

"Water Into Wine"

"Come The Revolution"

"Forever"

"Getaway"

"Motor Daddy"

"Here Come The Rain"

"Prodigal Son"

Disc 2

"Honey To The Bee"

"6 Foot"

"Livin’ The Dream"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Gypsy"

"Sun In Splendour"

"Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory"

"A Farewell To Arms (Slán Leis An Cogaidh)"

