BERNIE TORMÉ - Former GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist "Extremely Ill"; Hospitalized With Virulent Double Pneumonia

Renowned guitar player Bernie Tormé (ex-Gillan, Ozzy Osbourne) has been hospitalized with virulent double pneumonia.

A message posted at Bernie's official Facebook page states: "Bernie Tormé is extremely ill in intensive care with virulent double pneumonia. We ask for your prayers."

A message from his family reads: "Bernie Torme, the world-renowned guitarist, with stints with Ozzy Osbourne, Gillan and Desperado (featuring Dee Snider) was rushed into hospital earlier this week suffering from virulent pneumonia in both lungs. He is currently receiving the best possible treatment and is fighting back but remains in intensive care. We’ll keep you posted on any change in the situation but for now your thoughts and best wishes are much appreciated."

Stay tuned for updates on Tormé's condition. Tormé's latest release, Shadowland, was released back in November. His first album with his new trio, Shadowland is a double set, featuring Bernie’s bruising rock n blues, all topped with his unmistakeable lead playing.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"One To Blame"

"Water Into Wine"

"Come The Revolution"

"Forever"

"Getaway"

"Motor Daddy"

"Here Come The Rain"

"Prodigal Son"

Disc 2

"Honey To The Bee"

"6 Foot"

"Livin’ The Dream"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Gypsy"

"Sun In Splendour"

"Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory"

"A Farewell To Arms (Slán Leis An Cogaidh)"

"Come The Revolution":