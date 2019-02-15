BERNIE TORMÉ - Former GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist Placed On Ventilator; Remains In Intensive Care

Earlier this week, news came down that renowned guitar player Bernie Tormé (ex-Gillan, Ozzy Osbourne) had been hospitalized with virulent double pneumonia.

Bernie's family has since issued the following update to Classic Rock:

"Whilst Bernie remains in great hands in hospital, there has been no improvement in his condition and last night he was placed on a ventilator. Bernie remains in intensive care. Your continued thoughts, prayers and best wishes are most welcome.”

Stay tuned for updates on Tormé's condition.

Tormé's latest release, Shadowland, was released back in November. His first album with his new trio, Shadowland is a double set, featuring Bernie’s bruising rock n blues, all topped with his unmistakeable lead playing.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"One To Blame"

"Water Into Wine"

"Come The Revolution"

"Forever"

"Getaway"

"Motor Daddy"

"Here Come The Rain"

"Prodigal Son"

Disc 2

"Honey To The Bee"

"6 Foot"

"Livin’ The Dream"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Gypsy"

"Sun In Splendour"

"Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory"

"A Farewell To Arms (Slán Leis An Cogaidh)"

"Come The Revolution":