BERNIE TORMÉ - More Shadowland Album Details Revealed

Locked away in his studio in the heart of the rural countryside for most of 2018, renowned guitar player Bernie Tormé has been steadily working on his latest release, Shadowland. His first album with his new trio, Shadowland is a double set, featuring Tormé’s bruising rock n blues, all topped with his unmistakeable lead playing.

Tracks including "Water Into Wine", "Sun In Splendour", the epic "Forever" and first single "Come The Revolution" are packed with powerful riffs, rock solid drums and fantastic solos. Special mention must go to the "Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory" track, a cut that Bernie invited Pledgers to play on the track. The result is a near-fifteen-minute epic, painstakingly put together and mixed by Bernie, a mammoth task but a fascinating listen!

The album also features a guest appearance from Bernie’s former Gillan bandmate, Colin Towns on keyboards.

Order Shadowland here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"One To Blame"

"Water Into Wine"

"Come The Revolution"

"Forever"

"Getaway"

"Motor Daddy"

"Here Come The Rain"

"Prodigal Son"

Disc 2

"Honey To The Bee"

"6 Foot"

"Livin’ The Dream"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Gypsy"

"Sun In Splendour"

"Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory"

"A Farewell To Arms (Slán Leis An Cogaidh)"

"Come The Revolution":

Bernie heads out on his final UK tour, starting November 22nd. Dates are listed below.

November

22 - Facebar - Reading, UK

23 - Queen Vic - South Shields, UK

24 - Winterstorm Festival - Troon, UK

25 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

27 - Robin II, Bilston - Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

29 - Lanterns - Folkestone, UK

30 - The Blackheart - London, UK

December

1 - The Bear - Weston-super-Mare, UK