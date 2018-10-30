BERNIE TORMÉ Releases "Come The Revolution" Single; Audio Streaming

Legendary guitarist Bernie Tormé has released his new single, "Come The Revolution". Renowned for his work alongside Ian Gillan, Dee Snider and Ozzy Osbourne, the Irish guitarist is widely considered one of the most underrated guitarists in rock.

"Come The Revolution" is taken from Bernie’s new album Shadowland (out late November) and marks the first new music featuring Bernie’s new trio. The album also features a special guest appearance from Bernie’s former Gillan bandmate Colin Towns on keyboards.

Bernie heads out on his final UK tour, starting November 22nd. Dates are listed below.

November

22 - Facebar - Reading, UK

23 - Queen Vic - South Shields, UK

24 - Winterstorm Festival - Troon, UK

25 - Bannermans - Edinburgh, UK

27 - Robin II, Bilston - Wolverhampton, UK

28 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

29 - Lanterns - Folkestone, UK

30 - The Blackheart - London, UK

December

1 - The Bear - Weston-super-Mare, UK