BERNIE TORMÉ - Tribute Fund In Memory Of Late GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist To Support Guy's & St Thomas' Charity

A tribute in memory of legendary guitarist Bernie Tormé, who passed away on March 17, will raise funds for Guy's & St Thomas' Charity, an independent, place-based foundation that works with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and others to improve the health of people in the London boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark. Visit the tribute page here.

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to pay tribute to Bernie Tormé, after learning that his former band member had passed away. Tormé joined Ozzy's band following the death of Randy Rhodes, who was killed in a plane accident while on tour with Ozzy in Florida in 1982. He was only in Ozzy's band for a shot time, to be replaced by Brad Gillis.

Said Ozzy: "What a sad day. We’ve lost another great musician. Bernie was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. I send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Bernie. Bernie's family issued the following statement: "Bernie Tormé passed away peacefully on the 17th March 2019, one day short of his 67th birthday, surrounded by his family. He had been on life support for the past four weeks at a London hospital following post-flu complications. Bernie will be remembered for dedicating his life to his music for five decades. He will be sorely missed.” Tormé's latest release, Shadowland, was released back in November. His first album with his new trio, Shadowland is a double set, featuring Bernie’s bruising rock n blues, all topped with his unmistakeable lead playing.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"One To Blame"

"Water Into Wine"

"Come The Revolution"

"Forever"

"Getaway"

"Motor Daddy"

"Here Come The Rain"

"Prodigal Son"

Disc 2

"Honey To The Bee"

"6 Foot"

"Livin’ The Dream"

"Rock ‘N’ Roll Gypsy"

"Sun In Splendour"

"Innovative Jam/Chaos Theory"

"A Farewell To Arms (Slán Leis An Cogaidh)"

"Come The Revolution":

(Photos - Lisa Valder Photography)