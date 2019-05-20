BERZERKER LEGION Sign With Listenable Records

Listenable welcomes death metal war machine Berzerker Legion into their ranks.

Berzerker Legion is a five-member coalition of European death metal veterans. Formed in 2016 by guitarists Tomas Elofsson (Hypocrisy) and Alwin Zuur (Asphyx) with a vision to create death metal of the highest quality, they recruited a lineup of solid, well-known musicians consisting of James Stewart (Vader) on drums, Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath) on vocals and Fredrik Isaksson (Dark Funeral) on bass to complete the Legion.

Saying the songs transpire massively produced invigorating heavy death metal would be an understatement. Berzerker Legion knock out with warlike triumphant, powerfully addictive harmonies that will turn them into an unstoppable beast in a live situation and on record.

Berzerker Legions’s full-on metal banger debut album is scheduled for an early 2020 release. Watch out!