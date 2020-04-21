Best Songs For A First Date At Home

Digital technology is our new normal. From how we conduct business, to our means of socialization, technology plays an essential role. And if you’re trying to find a lasting relationship or date casually, chances are you’ve already considered using a dating site or app. But this article isn’t about dating apps or dating sites. What we want to focus on is how you can move to the next step after meeting someone in real life or online. It matters what you do next because some relationships tend to fizzle out quickly after a single misstep.

Planning your first date

When you meet someone online using free or paid dating apps, there’s a lot you still don’t know about the person. First dates can be quite tricky because even if you’re already familiar with the person’s profile and have matched via the site or app’s algorithm, planning a first date should be given much thought. And while online dating eliminates many of the complexities of meeting a person in real life, there are still some dos and don’ts when you shift to dating.

Should you consider a date at home?

Depending on the comfort level of your partner, you can consider a simple date at home where you can both feel less anxious about what’s going on around you. Keep in mind that a date at home may not always be the best choice for a first meeting, but it could be an excellent idea with proper planning.

In addition to preparing the food, activities, and your home’s ambiance, it’s equally essential to set the mood by choosing the perfect music. A date night playlist can bring you closer together as you bond through music that you both love. But picking songs can be a tedious task. With the millions of options available, how do you curate the perfect playlist?

Make your interests a starting point

The songs you include in your date night playlist are all about creating a story. What feeling do you want to evoke with the music? Do you know what your partner likes? How can you incorporate your preference seamlessly with that of your partner? If you both like rock music, then you won’t have any difficulty creating your playlist.

But what if you prefer Country Music and your date likes Hip Hop? Luckily, there are excellent collaborations between Hip Hop artists and Country musicians that should resolve this dilemma. A song like Old Town Road is the best example of this type of collaboration.

Take your playlist out for a test spin

Don’t stress out too much about picking the perfect songs. After considering what you both like, you can experiment with several lists and allow your friends to listen to them first. Remember that a date night playlist shouldn’t consist only of sappy love songs. Ask for their opinion and suggestions on how you can make your playlist better. Don’t overthink it. What’s essential is that you are telling a story with every track you’re playing. Let your date know more about you through the music you play.