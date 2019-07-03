BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Announces European Parasite Tour; "Parasite" Drum Playthrough Video Posted
July 3, 2019, 7 minutes ago
French heavyweights, Betraying The Martyrs, recently announced the upcoming release of their fourth full-length studio album, Rapture, via Sumerian Records on September 13.
Today, the band announces their headline European Parasite Tour, featuring support from Russian R&B-metal crossover band Shrezzers and Nepalese metal outfit, Underside. See below for all currently confirmed European tour dates.
September
18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
20 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle
21 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club
24 - Ashaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
25 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal
26 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik
27 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
28 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
29 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
October
2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgam
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshueset Klubben
5 - Tampere, Finland - Lost In Music Festival
6 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
UK headline dates to be announced soon.
Coinciding with this European tour announcement is the release of a playthrough by drummer Boris LeGal, performing the band's new single "Parasite". Check it out below.
Pre-orders for Rapture are available here. Merch bundles are available here.
Rapture promises to deliver many more neck-breaking metal tracks packed with huge hooks and melodies. The sextet set out to create their most impressive release yet and have exceeded all expectations with Rapture. Tracks like "Incarcerated" depict how deep the band is willing to go down the personal rabbit hole lyrically, while songs like "Rapture" and "Imagine" showcase the true span of the band's musical spectrum - proving that any metal fan can find something to love on Rapture.
Rapture was produced by Betraying The Martyrs, with individual instrument and recording duties carried out by Tomás Raclavský at Babylon Studio in Jenikov, Czech Republic, Lucas d'Angelo at Dangelosound Studio in Paris, France, and Justin Paul Hill at Whitehouse Studios in Reading, United Kingdom. Rapture was mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Studio in Sweden.
Rapture tracklisting:
"Ignite"
"Eternal Machine"
"Down"
"The Iron Gates"
"Parasite"
"The Sound Of Letting You Go"
"The Swarm"
"Monster"
"Imagine"
"Incarcerated"
"Rapture"
"Parasite" drum playthrough video:
"Parasite" video:
"Eternal Machine" video:
Betraying The Martyrs are currently out on the Summer Rapture Tour 2019, also featuring support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay. Dates below.
July
3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
6 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tomcats West
7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Small Room)
10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
11 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Armstrong, BC - Hassen Memorial Arena
14 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
19 - Des Moine, IA - Vaudeville Mews
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Whiskey Junction
21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
23 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary
24 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
26 - Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater Underground
28 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
(Photo - Marc Sharp)