BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Announces European Parasite Tour; "Parasite" Drum Playthrough Video Posted

French heavyweights, Betraying The Martyrs, recently announced the upcoming release of their fourth full-length studio album, Rapture, via Sumerian Records on September 13.

Today, the band announces their headline European Parasite Tour, featuring support from Russian R&B-metal crossover band Shrezzers and Nepalese metal outfit, Underside. See below for all currently confirmed European tour dates.

September

18 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

20 - Dresden, Germany - Reithalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

23 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann Club

24 - Ashaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

25 - Baden, Switzerland - Werkk Kulturlokal

26 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik

27 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

28 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

29 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

October

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgam

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshueset Klubben

5 - Tampere, Finland - Lost In Music Festival

6 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

UK headline dates to be announced soon.

Coinciding with this European tour announcement is the release of a playthrough by drummer Boris LeGal, performing the band's new single "Parasite". Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Rapture are available here. Merch bundles are available here.

Rapture promises to deliver many more neck-breaking metal tracks packed with huge hooks and melodies. The sextet set out to create their most impressive release yet and have exceeded all expectations with Rapture. Tracks like "Incarcerated" depict how deep the band is willing to go down the personal rabbit hole lyrically, while songs like "Rapture" and "Imagine" showcase the true span of the band's musical spectrum - proving that any metal fan can find something to love on Rapture.

Rapture was produced by Betraying The Martyrs, with individual instrument and recording duties carried out by Tomás Raclavský at Babylon Studio in Jenikov, Czech Republic, Lucas d'Angelo at Dangelosound Studio in Paris, France, and Justin Paul Hill at Whitehouse Studios in Reading, United Kingdom. Rapture was mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Studio in Sweden.

Rapture tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Eternal Machine"

"Down"

"The Iron Gates"

"Parasite"

"The Sound Of Letting You Go"

"The Swarm"

"Monster"

"Imagine"

"Incarcerated"

"Rapture"

"Parasite" drum playthrough video:

"Parasite" video:

"Eternal Machine" video:

Betraying The Martyrs are currently out on the Summer Rapture Tour 2019, also featuring support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay. Dates below.

July

3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

6 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tomcats West

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Small Room)

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Armstrong, BC - Hassen Memorial Arena

14 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Des Moine, IA - Vaudeville Mews

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Whiskey Junction

21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

24 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

26 - Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater Underground

28 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

(Photo - Marc Sharp)