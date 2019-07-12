BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Forced to Cancel Remaining North American Tour Dates Due To Van Accident And Fire

Betraying The Martyrs has been forced to cancel the rest of their North American Summer "Rapture" tour, including last night's show in Orangevale, CA, after being involved in a serious auto incident following their show in Los Angeles.

All crew and band members are safe.

The incident happened around 4 AM when the trailer portion of the band's Mercedes Sprinter van caught fire. All band and crew members were able to safely to exit the vehicle with no major injuries. Tragically, all of the band's equipment was lost in the blaze.

Singer Aaron Matts commented on the scene, "We're all shaken by what has happened this morning. We're well but very heartbroken that all we have worked hard to accumulate over the years, both in musical equipment and personal belongings, has been lost in a matter of minutes. I'm grateful that we have our health, each other and were able to walk away with the clothes on our backs. We are extremely sorry to have missed another opportunity to play for those that were looking forward to see us. We'll bounce back and we'll see you soon. Thank you."

Guitarist Baptiste Vigier also added: "This is the most tragic event that has ever happened in our band's career, and in my entire life. Earlier this morning, I was awakened by our driver screaming and urging us all to get out of the vehicle. Although I'm incredibly thankful to still be alive and tell this story, I lost all my gear and personal belongings. We feel incredibly powerless and in shock."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Betraying The Martyrs replace the items lost in the fire.

"ANY donation will be incredibly helpful to all of us and will go directly towards rebuilding our band, to help us get back home and ultimately to keep doing what we love, which is creating music and sharing it with our fans," the band says. "If you've ever had the chance to catch BTM live, if you know the band or simply follow what we do, if you've shared the stage with us, if you've ever listened to or streamed our music, we're asking for your help."

The band also adds, "There is absolutely no way we could thank enough, our driver and new best friend Daniel Johnson. This man literally ran into the flames in an attempt to salvage our belongings and to ensure our safety and well-being. Daniel acted out of pure courage and professionalism in order for the band and crew to be safe and at a lower risk of injury. Whatever we have left after this, we owe it to you Daniel. A part of potential funds raised will be going to Daniel to compensate for his courage and for his belongings lost."

Band manager Chris Adler of Kinsugi Management posted the following video of the fire:

Below is a list of items that were lost:

- Splitter

- In Ears Monitors System x 4

- Most of our Merchandising

- 1 Furman power conditioner

- 4 keyboards

- Shock mount racks units

- 1 Helix

- 1 AxeFX

- 6 guitar cases

- All personal belongings and suitcases

- A full Midas Mixing Desk and its case

- A full drum kit

- The whole brand new trailer



The tour will continue with Within Destruction and Sentinels. "We encourage you to come support our tour brothers that we must unfortunately leave," says the band. "Show them some love too."