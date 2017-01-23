BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Launch The Resilient Album Teaser

French extreme metallers, Betraying The Martyrs, will release their third studio album, The Resilient, on January 27th via Sumerian Records. Following recent singles “The Great Disillusion” and “Lost For Words”, the band has issued a track by track preview.

Says the band: ”We are extremely pleased and proud to announce the release date of our third full-length album, The Resilient, out January 27th on Sumerian Records. After over a year and a half of hard work, taking into consideration our strengths and our weaknesses, looking back on our success and more importantly our downfalls, we can honestly say that this is by far the best material we have written since the beginning of this incredible journey. Betraying The Martyrs has been taken to a whole new level, we couldn't be more excited to share the result of everything we have lived since day one; we are back.”

The Resilient tracklisting:

“Lost For Words”

“Take Me Back”

“The Great Disillusion”

“Dying To Live”

“The Resilient”

“Unregistered”

“Won't Back Down”

“(Dis)Connected”

“Behind The Glass”

“Waste My Time”

“Ghost”

“Wide Awake”

“Lost For Words” video:

“The Great Disillusion” video:

To coincide with the announcement, pre-order bundles and digital pre-orders have been made available along with their new singles “Lost For Words” and “The Great Disillusion”:

Betraying The Martyrs tour Europe as main support to Chelsea Grin on February 3rd through March 5th, where they’ll be joined by Make Them Suffer and Void Of Vision.

Further tour info can be found at this location.