BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Premier "Monster" Music Video

Betraying The Martyrs have released a video for "Monster", a track from their fourth full-length studio album, Rapture, released last September via Sumerian Records. Watch the clip below, and get the album here. Merch bundles are available here.

Says the band: "This video was shot at various shows across the globe during one year of touring. We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this, every person that attended a show, all of the road crew that helped out along the way, and every venue and their staff. It's been a tough year for us and we really want to thank everyone deeply for all the support we received."

Rapture was produced by Betraying The Martyrs, with individual instrument and recording duties carried out by Tomás Raclavský at Babylon Studio in Jenikov, Czech Republic, Lucas d'Angelo at Dangelosound Studio in Paris, France, and Justin Paul Hill at Whitehouse Studios in Reading, United Kingdom. Rapture was mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Studio in Sweden.

Rapture tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Eternal Machine"

"Down"

"The Iron Gates"

"Parasite"

"The Sound Of Letting You Go"

"The Swarm"

"Monster"

"Imagine"

"Incarcerated"

"Rapture"

