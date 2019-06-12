BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Return To North America For Summer Rapture Tour

French deathcore heavyweights Betraying The Martyrs will return to American shores this summer for their first-ever headline tour of North America. The Summer Rapture Tour 2019, also featuring support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay, will kick off on June 28th in Stanhope, N.J.

We are beyond excited to cover US soil on our first full US headlining tour," says vocalist Aaron Matts. "To be able to play a full energetic set to an audience that has been with us since day one is an absolute honor for us! Along with a stacked line-up of sick bands, we're all stoked to get on the road! Come to a show and lose yourselves with us all, see you all in the pit!"

The band recently also announced a new partnership with Chris Adler's management company, Kintsugi Management and is working on a new album. Betraying The Martyrs will play new songs from the upcoming album for the very first time on this tour.

Kintsugi is proud to be working with Betraying The Martyrs,"Adler says. "I'm honestly excited to be working with a group of friends with a united vision. Betraying The Martyrs is doing something very special. It's labeled metalcore because it's easy to put every band in a box, but in this case, that is a mistake. They have taken time to study and have salvaged and fine-tuned all that I love in metal music. It's an exciting time for the band. We believe in the guys and there's an incredible new album soon to drop. The band continues to grow a dedicated, international fan base via their hard work, vision and brutally contagious music. The new Betraying The Martyrs album is going to change the game. I'm sincerely thrilled to be involved with a group of people that focus and deliver."

Matts adds, "We are beyond excited to announce our collaboration with the legendary Chris Adler and Kintsugi Management," says vocalist Aaron Matts. "To be on board the same ship as Chris and his incredible team has breathed new life into what we do. Their backing support goes beyond anything we have known previously. It's truly an honor. With our next release in the barrel and ready to be fired into the world, we could not be any more prepared for the road ahead. We announce our signature to Kintsugiwith great pride."

The Paris-based band's last album, The Resilient, was released via Sumerian Records in 2017 and showcased a unique songwriting dynamic unrivalled within their genre. Followed by worldwide touring in support of the record, Betraying The Martyrs cemented their position as the European Kings of 21st Century Metal.

Enter to win two tickets to any show on the tour, special merchandise packs, a visit with the band on their tour bus and a soundcheck experience with Betraying The Martyrs at this location.

Dates:

June

28 – Stanhope, NJ – The Stanhope House

29 – Frederick, MD – Café 611

30 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

2 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

6 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tomcats West

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Small Room)

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Armstrong, BC - Hassen Memorial Arena

14 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Des Moine, IA - Vaudeville Mews

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Whiskey Junction

21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

24 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

26 - Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater Underground

28 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland