BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Streaming New Song "Down"

Betraying The Martyrs will release their fourth full-length studio album, Rapture, via Sumerian Records on September 13. Pre-orders for Rapture are available here. Merch bundles are available here. Listen to the track "Down", below.

Rapture was produced by Betraying The Martyrs, with individual instrument and recording duties carried out by Tomás Raclavský at Babylon Studio in Jenikov, Czech Republic, Lucas d'Angelo at Dangelosound Studio in Paris, France, and Justin Paul Hill at Whitehouse Studios in Reading, United Kingdom. Rapture was mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Studio in Sweden.

Rapture tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Eternal Machine"

"Down"

"The Iron Gates"

"Parasite"

"The Sound Of Letting You Go"

"The Swarm"

"Monster"

"Imagine"

"Incarcerated"

"Rapture"

"Down":

"Eternal Machine" video:

"Parasite" video:

Betraying The Martyrs are giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their tour of Asia earlier this year via a new mini documentary.

"Touring in Asia has been at the top of the band's bucket list since we've been a band," says vocalist Aaron Matts. "Travelling to a world so different to the one in which we were raised is an incredibly humbling experience, especially when it's to play your songs to those who want to hear them."

The three-week tour kicked off in Thailand and stopped in Singapore, China, Taiwan before wrapping up in Japan. After returning home, the band handed over the raw footage gathered on the trip to longtime friend Malik Doll, who began assembling the documentary.

"Malik was able to put together a visual presentation that really does justice to the experience that we were lucky enough to live," Matts adds. "This short film is something that we're very proud of, and it gives us great pleasure to be able to share these moments with you all."

(Photo - Marc Sharp)