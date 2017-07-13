BETRAYING THE MARTYRS - "The Resilient" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

French extreme metallers, Betraying The Martyrs, have released a guitar playthrough video for “The Resilient”, the single from their third studio album, The Resilient, released earlier this year via Sumerian Records.

The band previously unleashed a live video for "The Resilient'. Showcasing their performance on the Hellfest Main Stage, as well as some behind the scenes snippets, the video will serve to tide European fans over until their return later in the year.

The band checked in from their US tour with Born Of Osiris, Volumes and Widowmaker to say: "We are extremely proud to present our live music video for the title track of our new album, The Resilient. Filmed at the notorious French festival Hellfest, in front of over 30,000 people, this concert represents a huge milestone for us as a French band and we absolutely wanted to share the experience with our fans!"

“The Resilient is a product of everything we have worked for since day one, this is who we are and what we love to do, this one is a thank you to all who have stood by us over the years."

“We're stoked to be back at it smashing stages all summer in the United States with Born Of Osiris, followed by the Summer Slaughter tour. Of course we'll be back in Europe before the end of the year to be sure we can play for as many of you as possible! We are The Resilient."

Betraying The Martyrs’ complete tour schedule can be found here.