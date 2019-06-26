BETRAYING THE MARTYRS To Release Rapture Album In September; Music Video For "Parasite" Single Streaming

French deathcore heavyweights, Betraying The Martyrs, recently teased the upcoming release of their fourth full-length studio album, Rapture, preparing fans for what they describe as their "ultimate" album. Today, the band has revealed more new album details, plus a new music video for the single "Parasite" in anticipation of the album's release via Sumerian Records on September 13.

"Parasite" is a barrage of punishing riffs and crushing grooves, and a true depiction of what's to come on their next full-length release. Check out the stunning video, directed by Igor Omodei, below.

Vocalist Aaron Matts comments on the single and video: "The song is a subject that I've wanted to touch on for quite some time now. It speaks of an internal battle of the minds between myself and that evil self that I'm sure we all have and know all too well. The story speaks of the innocent untainted self that ultimately trumps and returns to defeat this metaphorical parasite of depression and anxiety. The song is more of a celebration of overcoming a dark period in my life, but can be seen from more than one perspective. We're in love with the music video - Igor did a fantastic job as he always does, and we absolutely cannot wait for people to see what we've been working so hard on!"

"Parasite" follows the single "Eternal Machine", which is currently approaching 200k views on YouTube. Both tracks will appear on Rapture. Check out "Eternal Machine" below.

Pre-orders for Rapture are available here. Merch bundles are available here.

Rapture promises to deliver many more neck-breaking metal tracks packed with huge hooks and melodies. The sextet set out to create their most impressive release yet and have exceeded all expectations with Rapture. Tracks like "Incarcerated" depict how deep the band is willing to go down the personal rabbit hole lyrically, while songs like "Rapture" and "Imagine" showcase the true span of the band's musical spectrum - proving that any metal fan can find something to love on Rapture.

Aaron comments on Rapture: "Rapture for us is a product of each one of our experiences up until this moment; each moment lived on the road, and every drop of inspiration picked up along the way. Written musically in the only way we know how, we took each one of our musical tastes and formed it into the ultimate album for ourselves, hoping that it will translate and fall onto the ears of the listeners the same way it falls onto ours. Rapture is a musical journey through each one of our minds, lyrics that come from both the darkest and lightest corners of our souls. We put everything into this one, leaving behind any preconceptions, and what came out the other side is something that we're all so proud of, and we hope that the listener will feel it within themselves also."

Rapture was produced by Betraying The Martyrs, with individual instrument and recording duties carried out by Tomás Raclavský at Babylon Studio in Jenikov, Czech Republic, Lucas d'Angelo at Dangelosound Studio in Paris, France, and Justin Paul Hill at Whitehouse Studios in Reading, United Kingdom. Rapture was mixed and mastered by Henrik Udd at Henrik Udd Studio in Sweden.

Rapture tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Eternal Machine"

"Down"

"The Iron Gates"

"Parasite"

"The Sound Of Letting You Go"

"The Swarm"

"Monster"

"Imagine"

"Incarcerated"

"Rapture"

"Eternal Machine" video:

Betraying The Martyrs will soon announce a full European headline tour. In the meantime, the band is about to kick off their first headline tour of North America. The Summer Rapture Tour 2019, also featuring support from Entheos, Within Destruction, Sentinels and Defying Decay, will kick off on June 28 in Stanhope, N.J. See below for a full listing of currently announced North American tour dates:

June

28 - Stanhope, NJ - The Stanhope House

29 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

30 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

2 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

5 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

6 - Ft. Worth, TX - Tomcats West

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

8 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red (Small Room)

10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

11 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Armstrong, BC - Hassen Memorial Arena

14 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Des Moine, IA - Vaudeville Mews

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Whiskey Junction

21 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

24 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

25 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

26 - Quebec, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

27 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater Underground

28 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

(Photo - Marc Sharp)