BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announce Colors Ten Year Anniversary Tour With Special Guests THE CONTORTIONIST, POLYPHIA, TOOTHGRINDER

To celebrate the ten year anniversary of their classic album, Colors, Between The Buried And Me will embark on a special tour this September/October, which will see the band perform the record in its entirety. Dubbed the Colors Ten Year Anniversary Tour, the trek also features The Contortionist, Polyphia, and Toothgrinder as support.

Between The Buried And Me comments: "Colors was our statement of rebellion. We were challenging how others identified us in the context of heavy metal, and ultimately we were challenging how we identified ourselves. It was some kind of musical manifesto, in which we found new purpose and direction simply by throwing caution to the wind and purging every ounce of creative energy we had, regardless of how unhinged it may have seemed at the time. Ten years have passed and we are lucky enough to be able to play this album from front to back on stage for our amazing fans. See you all soon!"

Tickets on sale to the general public Friday, May 19th at 10 AM, local time. See below for all dates.

September

7 - Center Stage @ Prog Power USA XVIII - Atlanta, GA (BTBAM only)

21 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

22 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

23 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

24 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

26 - Mr. Small's Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

27 - The Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

28 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

29 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

30 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

October

2 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

3 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

4 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

6 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

7 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA

8 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

9 - SOMA - San Diego, CA

10 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

12 - Trees - Dallas, TX

14 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

15 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

17 - Culture Room - Ft Lauderdale, FL

18 - State Theatre - St Petersburg, FL

19 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

20 - The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

21 - Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC