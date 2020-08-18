BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Continue 20th Anniversary Celebrations With Vinyl Reissue Of Alaska; Features Newly Remixed And Remastered Audio

Craft Recordings is set to reissue Between The Buried And Me’s acclaimed third album, Alaska, on vinyl. Releasing September 25 and available for pre-order today, the 2005 record features newly remixed and remastered audio by the group’s longtime collaborator, Jamie King, at Basement Studio. The double album will be sold across all major retailers, while a limited edition, pressed on marbled-red vinyl, can be found exclusively on Between The Buried And Me’s website. This special reissue of Alaska comes as the Grammy-nominated band celebrates 20 years together.

In the mid-2000s, the North Carolina five-piece had firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the hardcore scene. Their first two albums - 2002’s Between The Buried And Me and 2003’s The Silent Circus - had garnered the group an ardent fanbase, who appreciated their exceptional musicianship, sharp lyricism, and unique blend of progressive metal with cerebral math-rock.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore effort - which marked their debut with Victory Records - the young band underwent several personnel changes. They cemented their line-up with guitarist Dustie Waring, bassist Dan Briggs, and drummer Blake Richardson, who joined founding members Tommy Rogers (vocals, keyboards) and Paul Waggoner (vocals, guitars). With their band in place, Between The Buried And Me went into the studio with Jamie King and Matthew Ellard to record their third album.

Released in the fall of 2005, Alaska found the group continuing to challenge themselves, creatively and sonically. While Alaska was certainly a hardcore record at its foundation, it also featured a wider spectrum of musical styles and experimentation. Synths, jazz-inspired percussion, and even acoustic guitar lines punctuated the songs - especially on softer interludes like “Medicine Wheel” and “Laser Speed,” which closes the album. Highlights also include the epic opening number, “All Bodies,” title track “Alaska,” and long-time fan favorite “Selkies: The Endless Obsession.”

15 years later, Between The Buried And Me have enjoyed the opportunity to revisit Alaska - their first album to feature all five current band members. Dustie Waring echoed this statement: “Alaska has always been mega-special to us, as it was our first record with this line-up. I’m very excited for everyone to hear this album in the way that we originally envisioned it.”

Tommy Rogers also offered his thoughts: “The new mix has really reconfirmed how much I enjoy this album. The Alaska era was a huge turning point for the band, and I think this album now sounds how we originally intended it to. Hopefully, our fans will reconnect with the album in a new way like I have. Regardless, I’m extremely excited for the world to hear these songs!”

Dan Briggs chimed in as well, laughing that “this record was written while three of us were under 21 and only one of us was old enough to rent a car in any of the 50 states. We wrote it in Blake’s old bedroom in his parents’ basement and recorded it in Jamie King’s parents’ basement. Now it has been remixed in Jamie’s current basement and we are old and still playing in Blake’s parents’ basement.”

Blake Richardson also offered a moment of levity, adding, “I’m really excited for everyone to hear this record with a drum tone that doesn’t sound like the bottom snare mic was blasted to 500 percent.”

Often referred to as a “Thinking Man’s Metal Band,” Between The Buried And Me continue to push the boundaries of their musical and technical abilities, even as the group celebrate their 20th anniversary together. Formed in 2000, the band has released nine studio albums, including 2007’s watershed Colors, The Parallax II: Future Sequence (2012), as well as 2015’s Coma Ecliptic - which not only peaked at #12 on the Billboard Top 200 (a career high for the band), but also garnered widespread acclaim. The group has launched countless sold-out headline tours and support runs with the likes of Mastodon, Opeth, and Coheed and Cambria. Most recently, Between The Buried And Me released a two-part studio album, Automata I and Automata II, in 2018.

Alaska tracklisting:

Side A

"All Bodies"

"Alaska"

"Croakies And Boatshoes"

Side B

"Selkies: The Endless Obsession"

"Breathe In, Breathe Out"

"Roboturner"

Side C

"Backwards Marathon"

"Medicine Wheel"

Side D

"The Primer"

"Autodidact"

"Laser Speed"

(Photo - Juan Pardo)