BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Frontman TOMMY ROGERS Talks Automata Two-Part Album - "Two Separate Moments This Year Where Fans Get New Music, We'll Get Excited Twice"

Metal Wani's Carl O'Rourke recently sat down with Between The Buried And Me frontman Tommy Rogers to talk about the band's new two part album, Automata, his solo endeavours, as well as his latest solo effort, Don't Touch The Outside, and more.

On releasing Automata in two parts at separate times over2018:

"Originally we were gonna do video content for each album. We though it would be cool to do that. But because of time and money, that didn't work out, that always happens. (Laughs) But the more we kind of sat with it, the more we liked the idea. There's a lot of reasons. I mean, just because something has been released a certain way, we're like why don't we mix it up and try something different? We weren't making a statement like 'This is how we're gonna do things now,' but the album felt right to do that. There was that kind of intermission right down the middle which wasn't planned. It just naturally was there, which was rare for us, to have a pause in our music.

Just as fans of music, and being in a band, you spend all this time creating your work and it comes out and then that's that, the excitement's gone. We were like, this would be two separate moments this year where fans will get new music, we'll get excited twice, all these things kind of bundled into one and we were like, let's just try it and see what happens. I kind of look at it as, when we write, or how we do anything with our business, it's all about trying new things and seeing what works and what doesn't. I mean that was one of the reasons for me personally, I love that idea. Like you said, I mean we all get anything we want instantly, with music especially. It was kind of fun having people hear one and be like, 'I want more!' and we're like, 'Not yet!' (laughs).