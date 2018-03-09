BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Release "Millions" Music Video

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for "Millions", featured on the band's conceptual, two-part, epic album, Automata, which has Part I officially released today through Sumerian Records. Watch the new clip below.

Automata I tracklisting:

"Condemned To The Gallows"

"House Organ"

"Yellow Eyes"

"Millions"

"Gold Distance"

"Blot"

"Millions" video:

"Condemned To The Gallows" video:

BTBAM tour dates are listed here.