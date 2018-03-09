BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Release "Millions" Music Video

March 9, 2018, 10 hours ago

news heavy metal between the buried and me

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for "Millions", featured on the band's conceptual, two-part, epic album, Automata, which has Part I officially released today through Sumerian Records. Watch the new clip below.

Order links:

- CD/Vinyl/Bundles
- iTunes
- Amazon
- GooglePlay

Automata I tracklisting:

"Condemned To The Gallows"
"House Organ"
"Yellow Eyes"
"Millions"
"Gold Distance"
"Blot"

"Millions" video:

"Condemned To The Gallows" video:

BTBAM tour dates are listed here.

