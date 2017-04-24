BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Release “Turn On The Darkness” Video From Upcoming Coma Ecliptic Live DVD / Blu-Ray

On April 28th, Between The Buried And Me will release their new DVD/Blu-ray, Coma Ecliptic Live, via Metal Blade Records, in association with Good Fight Entertainment. The concert, which features the band performing their latest album, Coma Ecliptic, in its entirety, was filmed live on location October 4th, 2016 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. Watch “Turn On The Darkness” from the upcoming release below:

Bassist Dan Briggs comments: "The genesis of the Coma Ecliptic filming was based around capturing the look and feel of the show our lighting director Chris Hill produced for the full album set. It's such an important record for us and our progression as a band and the visual representation captures the moods of our tragic tale so well. It's the perfect way to wrap up the last two years we've been living with this album day in and day out!"

Pre-order Coma Ecliptic Live at this location. See below for available formats:

- CD/DVD/Blu-ray

- 180g black 2LP

- golden yellow marble 2LP (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- ultra violet marble 2LP (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- purple/black marble 2LP (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available

Coma Ecliptic was released in July 2015, debuting at #1 on the Hard Music Billboard Chart, #12 on the Billboard Top 200, as well as #1 on the iTunes Metal Chart, Vinyl Chart, Amazon Hard Rock Chart, and Amazon Metal Chart. Additionally, the album charted on the iTunes Rock chart (#2), Canada Hard Music Chart (#3), UK Rock/Metal chart (#4), UK Independent Chart (#10), Canada Top 200 Chart (#17), Canada Top 200 Digital (#22), Germany Top 100 (#53) and UK Album chart (#74).

The upcoming DVD/Blu-ray for Coma Ecliptic Live will surely please fans once again, with the must-see visual component added to the already acclaimed album. Directed by Vince Edwards and edited by Blake Faucette and Justin Reich, Coma Ecliptic Live's audio was mixed by Jamie King at the Basement Recording NC, with live GoPro camera placement by the band's own Blake Richardson (drums).

Between the Buried and Me lineup:

Tommy Rogers - vocals, keyboards

Dan Briggs - bass

Blake Richardson - drums

Paul Waggoner - guitar

Dustie Waring - guitar