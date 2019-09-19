BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect Set For 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue; North American Tour Launches In November

Craft Recordings has announced a vinyl reissue of Between The Buried And Me’s fifth studio album, The Great Misdirect. Set for a November 22 release, this 10th anniversary edition has been newly remixed and remastered. The band, who are currently playing shows across Europe, are also excited to embark on an extensive, 31-date North American tour, kicking off November 7 in Los Angeles. In addition to the standard black double-LP release, a special edition color variant (disc one in translucent orange and disc two in opaque white) will be available exclusively via the official Between The Buried And Me store.

Reflecting on the album, frontman Tommy Rogers. says, “The Great Misdirect was, in my opinion, one of our greatest achievements up until this point. We really started to hone-in on our more experimental, adventurous sound and showed the world that we are very comfortable in our own musical skin. As a group, we came together in a new way and created a genuine album that holds up a decade later. Now, I’m very excited to have it re-mixed by Jamie King and hear how far we have all come. Hopefully, our fans will enjoy the new mix as we have.”

The Great Misdirect found the progressive metal group continuing their sonic journey, following the success of their ambitious 2007 album, Colors. Working with their longtime producer, Jamie King, the NC quintet recorded a six-song album that was wildly challenging, both technically and aurally. The Great Misdirect truly displayed the formidable musical abilities of Tommy Giles Rogers, Jr. (lead vocals, keyboards), Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals), Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar), Blake Richardson (drums), and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards), as they blended speed metal, hardcore, jazz, and chamber pop. Despite the short track listing, The Great Misdirect’s playing time is almost an hour and includes the nine-minute single “Obfuscation,” as well as the band’s longest song to date, “Swim To The Moon,” which clocks in at nearly 18 minutes.

Released in October of 2009, The Great Misdirect debuted at #36 on the Billboard 200 (the band’s highest debut at the time on the album chart).

Often referred to as a “thinking man’s metal band,” Between The Buried And Me continue to push the boundaries of their musical and technical abilities, even as they near their 20th anniversary together. Formed in 2000, the band has released nine studio albums, including 2007’s watershed Colors, The Parallax II: Future Sequence (2012), as well as 2015’s Coma Ecliptic - which not only peaked at #12 on the Billboard Top 200 (a career-high for the band), but also garnered widespread acclaim. The group has launched countless sold-out headline tours and support runs with the likes of Mastodon, Dream Theater, and Coheed and Cambria. Most recently, Between The Buried And Me released a two-part studio album, Automata I and Automata II in 2018, and have spent much of the last two years on tour. Currently playing dates across Europe, the band will tour North America in November and December.

Click here to pre-order The Great Misdirect 2LP now.

Tracklisting:



Side A:

"Mirrors"

"Obfuscation"

Side B:

"Disease, Injury, Madness"

Side C:

"Fossil Genera (A Feed From Cloud Mountains)"

"Desert Of Song"

Side D:

"Swim To The Moon"

Tour dates:



November

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

8 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura

9 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

12 - Vancouver , BC - Commodore Ballroom

13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

20 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

24 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

26 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

27 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

December

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

3 - Washington, DC - Fillmore Silver Spring

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

8 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

14 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues