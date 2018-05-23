BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME To Release Automata II Album In July; Details Revealed

One of progressive metal’s most ground-breaking and innovative artists is unquestionably Between The Buried And Me, who after 15 years as a band continues to push themselves to new dimensions with their songwriting. The newest accomplishment, adding to their vast catalog, is the conceptual, two-part, epic album, Automata, which now has Part II officially slated for a July 13th release through their new label Sumerian Records.

Automata II pre-order bundles can be found here.

Tommy Rogers (vocals) states: "Holding our tongues for Automata II was challenging. We worked so hard on these songs and finally we get to release the other half of this material to the world! I think this is some of the best material we’ve ever released. It’s a result of everything we’ve been striving for up to this point. There are plenty of twists/turns and bizarre moments, but there is also a lot of beauty in the music and the story. Automata is now complete and our antagonist found his version of home and peace. We are all in this together."

Dan Briggs (bass) further adds: "Automata II sees us at our most dynamic and most creative. It feels like turning a page into a whole new terrain and us working all these years together to arrive at this point. It's quirky, adventurous, melodic, dark and full of theatrics."

Automata II tracklisting:

"The Proverbial Bellow"

"Glide"

"Voice Of Trespass"

"The Grid"

BTBAM will also headline this year's Summer Slaughter tour. Says the band: "We are very excited to get on the road this summer in support of Automata II. To be part of Summer Slaughter for the second time in our careers is beyond humbling. Their lineups hold a vast history of extremes and interesting music, something we strive to do with our own music. We hope to meet new bands and make new fans, and present the world the next evolution of BTBAM.

Dates:

July

13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz Raleigh

14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Ssound Stage

19 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

24 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

26 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

August

2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

5 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

12 - Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

14 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

17 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

19 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage