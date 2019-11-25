BEYOND CREATION Announce Canadian Headline Dates

Beyond Creation have announced a run of headlining dates in Eastern Canada. The Algorythm Ontario tour will kick off on December 5 in Guelph, ON and will conclude on December 14 in Windsor, ON.

The band will be touring in support of 2018's release, Algorythm, which was nominated for a JUNO Award (Canadian Grammy) and recently won an Independent Music Award for "Best Metal/Hardcore Album".

Algorythm Ontario 2019 dates (with Inanimate Existence):

December

5 - Guelph, ON - Ebar

6 - Kingston, ON - Overtime

7 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

12 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

13 - London, ON - Call The Office

14 - Windsor, ON - The DH