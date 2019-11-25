BEYOND CREATION Announce Canadian Headline Dates
November 25, 2019, an hour ago
Beyond Creation have announced a run of headlining dates in Eastern Canada. The Algorythm Ontario tour will kick off on December 5 in Guelph, ON and will conclude on December 14 in Windsor, ON.
The band will be touring in support of 2018's release, Algorythm, which was nominated for a JUNO Award (Canadian Grammy) and recently won an Independent Music Award for "Best Metal/Hardcore Album".
Algorythm Ontario 2019 dates (with Inanimate Existence):
December
5 - Guelph, ON - Ebar
6 - Kingston, ON - Overtime
7 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
12 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
13 - London, ON - Call The Office
14 - Windsor, ON - The DH