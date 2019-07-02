BEYOND CREATION Announce North American Tour

Progressive tech death masters Beyond Creation have announced a North American fall tour, in which they will be supported by Fallujah, Arkiak, and Equipoise. The trek will kick off on September 20th in Chicago, IL and will conclude on October 22nd in Lexington, KY. Ticket links will be available soon.

Dates:

September

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Whisky Junction

22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

24 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

30 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur

October

1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

2 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Union

4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

6 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

8 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

9 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

11 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

12 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

13 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

16 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

17 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

18 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

20 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Additionally, the band won the Independent Music Award in the Best Metal/Hardcore Album category for their 2018 release, Algorythm. The album was also nominated for a JUNO-Award (Canadian Grammy) earlier this year.