BEYOND CREATION Announce North American Tour
July 2, 2019, an hour ago
Progressive tech death masters Beyond Creation have announced a North American fall tour, in which they will be supported by Fallujah, Arkiak, and Equipoise. The trek will kick off on September 20th in Chicago, IL and will conclude on October 22nd in Lexington, KY. Ticket links will be available soon.
Dates:
September
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Whisky Junction
22 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
24 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
30 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur
October
1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
2 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro
3 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One - Union
4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
6 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!
8 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
9 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
11 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
12 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
13 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
16 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
17 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe
18 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
20 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
22 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
Additionally, the band won the Independent Music Award in the Best Metal/Hardcore Album category for their 2018 release, Algorythm. The album was also nominated for a JUNO-Award (Canadian Grammy) earlier this year.