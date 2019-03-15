BEYOND CREATION Announce South American Tour Dates

JUNO-nominated tech-death metallers Beyond Creation have announced a Latin America tour this spring along with Exhumed. The trek will kick off on April 3rd in Monterrey, Mexico and will conclude on April 21st in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

April

3 – Monterrey, Mexico – Nandads Barrio Antiguo

4 – Aguascalientes, Mexico – RockSi Ags

5 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks

6 – Guatemala City, Guatemala – Rock Vuh

7 – San Salvador, El Salvador – Buhos

9 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Peppers Chill Out

10 – Panama City, Panama – Hangar 18

11 – Medellin, Colombia – Sala Bombay

12 – Bogota, Colombia – Ace Of Spades Club

13 – Lima, Peru – C.C Festiva

14 – Santiago, Chile – Blondie

16 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Uniclub

19 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Carioca Club Pinheiros

20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Mister Rock BH

21 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Teatro Odisseia

With the new album, Beyond Creation delivers a ferocious blend of technicality, melody, and brutality aided by fang-filled growls, interwoven with beautiful progressive interludes. Feel the onrush of sweeping arpeggios, crushing waves of fretless bass, complex rhythmical patterns and erupting scales peppered with jazzy feeling and masterful execution. With Algorythm, prepare for the lightning evolution of progressive tech death.

Album stream:

"Entre Suffrage Et Mirage" playthrough video:

"Algorythm" lyric video:

"The Inversion" video: