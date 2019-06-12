BEYOND CREATION Premier Official Live Video For "The Afterlife"

Canadian progressive technical death metal masters, Beyond Creation, have released a live video for the track "The Afterlife," which is taken from the band's latest album, Algorythm. The footage was captured at the band's album release show on December 8, 2018 in their hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

The band comments on the video: "What a pleasure it was to work with Ismael Mossadeq and his crew in making this music video for our song ‘The Afterlife!’ We shot this during the Algorythm album release show on December 8th, 2018, at Le National in Montreal, QC. There are reasons why most metal bands will agree that Montreal is one of their favourite stops on North American tours; the energy, the fans, the crew and the venues themselves make up for one particularly unique vibe, and this video perfectly captures that! We are proud of our hometown and the impact it has been having on the metal scene! Huge thanks to everyone who came out that night and made it such an unforgettable one! Stay tuned, we have more content to share from this gig! Enjoy, share, like, and subscribe! Peace!"

Credits:

Produced and directed by Ismael Mossadeq

Visuals by Ismael Mossadeq, Xavier Bossé and Alexandre Boucher

Beyond Creation are planning a North American tour this year with Fallujah, Arkaik, and Equipoise. Stay tuned for an official announcement of dates.