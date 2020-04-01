BEYOND CREATION Release "Surface's Echoes" Music Video

Canadian progressive technical death metal masters, Beyond Creation, have released a video for the song "Surface's Echoes". The track is taken from the band's 2018 release, Algorythm, which was nominated for a JUNO-Award and won the Independent Music Award for "Best Metal/Hardcore Album." The video can be seen below.

The band comments: "'Surface’s Echoes' is one of our favourite songs to play off of Algorythm, so we simply had to make a music video in a live setting with the track. Once again shot in our hometown of Montreal with Ismael Mossadeq as a director, we knew it would capture the highly powerful vibe that our city is notable for among touring metal bands. Enjoy, share, like and subscribe! Peace!’’