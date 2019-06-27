BEYOND CREATION Win Independent Music Award For Best Metal/Hardcore Album

Canadian progressive technical death metal masters, Beyond Creation, have won the Independent Music Award in the Best Metal/Hardcore Album category for their 2018 release, Algorythm. The album was also nominated for a JUNO Award (Canadian Grammy) earlier this year.

Regarding the win, the band comments, "It is an absolute honour for us to receive this award! Huge thanks to the judges, our fans, our label Season Of Mist and to the IMAs team! Cheers to everyone meaningfully living a life of passion through the beautiful art that is music and carrying their message to the universe through this voice of the soul! Peace and Love!"

Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards produced by Music Resource Group, elevate the year’s most exceptional music projects from self-released and indie label talent from around the world – in all styles and mediums. Known for championing artists who follow their muse, the prestigious award honors artists and artistry, rather than streaming stats or social reach, in more than 100 Album, EP, Song, Music Video, Producer and Visual Design categories.

Program winners and nominees are an eclectic mix of extraordinary artists and include: Amy Lee, Killer Mike, Valerie June, J.D. McPherson, Meghan Trainor, Nik West, Passenger, Macy Gray, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, RuPaul, John McEuen, Sofia Rei, Jamie Lidell, Flying Lotus, and fun. among many, many more.

Winning projects are selected by panels of iconic Artists which have included Keith Richards, Tom Waits, Aimee Mann, M’shell Ndegeocello, Norah Jones, Chris Thile, Peter Gabriel, Suzanne Vega, Snoop Dogg, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Ozzy Osborne, among many others; and programmers, talent buyers, music supervisors and other influencers worldwide.

Beyond Creation recently released a live video for the track "The Afterlife," which is taken from the band's latest album, Algorythm. The footage was captured at the band's album release show on December 8, 2018 in their hometown of Montreal, Quebec.

The band comments on the video: "What a pleasure it was to work with Ismael Mossadeq and his crew in making this music video for our song ‘The Afterlife!’ We shot this during the Algorythm album release show on December 8th, 2018, at Le National in Montreal, QC. There are reasons why most metal bands will agree that Montreal is one of their favourite stops on North American tours; the energy, the fans, the crew and the venues themselves make up for one particularly unique vibe, and this video perfectly captures that! We are proud of our hometown and the impact it has been having on the metal scene! Huge thanks to everyone who came out that night and made it such an unforgettable one! Stay tuned, we have more content to share from this gig! Enjoy, share, like, and subscribe! Peace!"

Credits:

Produced and directed by Ismael Mossadeq



Visuals by Ismael Mossadeq, Xavier Bossé and Alexandre Boucher

Beyond Creation are planning a North American tour this year with Fallujah, Arkaik, and Equipoise. Stay tuned for an official announcement of dates.