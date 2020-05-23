BEYOND SHADOWS Feat. Former MIDIAN Members Release Wolf’s Blood EP

New York/New Jersey-based melodic death metal band Beyond Shadows have released their new four-song EP Wolf’s Blood. Former Midian drummer Chris Hawkins and guitarist Daniel Shepherd’s self-produced EP is now available on iTunes and Amazon. The EP represents the duo’s most personal work to date. The music video for the title song “Wolf's Blood" can be viewed below.

“This EP has been a long time coming. Daniel and I have lived a lot since our days in Midian, and we realized we needed music back in our lives”, said Chris Hawkins, drummer, Beyond Shadows. “As they say ‘timing is everything,’ and this time the timing was perfect. We wanted to deliver a sound that combined contemporary death metal style, punctuated with melody and harmony, including references to old school metal. I think we achieved that as we bring listeners along our storied journey.”

Tracklisting:

“Never An Answer”

“Wolf’s Blood”

“Regret Is My Name”

“Screaming Eyes (Go Unheard)”

“Wolf’s Blood” video: