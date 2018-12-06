BEYOND THE BLACK Debuts "Breeze" Music Video

Beyond The Black have released a video for "Breeze", a track from the band's new album, Heart Of The Hurricane, out now via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hysteria"

"Heart Of The Hurricane"

"Through The Mirror"

"Million Lightyears"

"Song For The Godless"

"Escape From The Earth"

"Beneath A Blackened Sky"

"Fairytale Of Doom"

"My God Is Dead"

"Dear Death"

"Scream For Me"

"Freedom"

"Breeze"

"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)

"Parade" (Bonus)

"Breeze" video:

"Hallelujah" (live):

"Million Lightyears" video:

"My God Is Dead":

Heart Of The Hurricane by Beyond The Black

"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:

