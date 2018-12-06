BEYOND THE BLACK Debuts "Breeze" Music Video

December 6, 2018, 14 minutes ago

Beyond The Black have released a video for "Breeze", a track from the band's new album, Heart Of The Hurricane, out now via Napalm Records (GSA via Airforce1). Watch below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hysteria"
"Heart Of The Hurricane"
"Through The Mirror"
"Million Lightyears"
"Song For The Godless"
"Escape From The Earth"
"Beneath A Blackened Sky"
"Fairytale Of Doom"
"My God Is Dead"
"Dear Death"
"Scream For Me"
"Freedom"
"Breeze"
"Echo From The Past" (Bonus)
"Parade" (Bonus)

"Breeze" video:

"Hallelujah" (live):

"Million Lightyears" video:

"My God Is Dead":

"Heart Of The Hurricane" lyric video:


