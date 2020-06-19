BEYOND THE BLACK - Hørizøns Album Released Today; Official Video For "Humans" Posted

Today, symphonic metal outfit Beyond The Black presents their new single, “Humans”, off their new album, Hørizøns - out now via Napalm Records.

"Human" features an almost daunting glimpse at the future, but also symbolizes the sophistication of another modern and equally gloomy melodic rock piece. Their new single is a flagship example of bittersweet yet strong melodies merging with dystopian narratives. Delicate guitar lines blend with Jennifer Haben's remarkable, strong voice and ascend to a powerful epos of self-autonomy. Along with an artful, suspenseful and reflective music video, Beyond The Black take their audience on a journey through the range between melodic mellifluousness and uncompromising energetic rock fragments.

The symphonic combo questions the essence of life and immerses the audiovisual in a gritty atmosphere of the fabled beginning of mankind. Convince yourself with their freshly released full-length Hørizøns – proving that the quintet is remaining and re-inventing themselves at the same time!

Jennifer Haben on Hørizøns:

"More than one year of hard work, blood, sweat and tears was put into this album. Hørizøns became an enormous part of our lives and it’s hard to find the right words to describe what this release means to us. We are more than ready to go and start this new Beyond The Black journey. This is going to be huge!"

The female fronted quintet unbolts their unequalled, differentiated spectra of symphonic and melodic rock spiced with sonorous melodious metal soundscapes in 13 manifold songs. The album kicks off with its heavy, yet atmospheric title track, spanning the range of intumescent soundscapes and Jennifer Haben’s crystal clear, striking vocals.

Beautiful yet strong harmonies, emotional storytelling and powerful vocal lines weave throughout “Wounded Healer” (feat. Elize Rhyde of Amaranthe) and will light your way in gloomy times. Dark subliminal grooves coalesce with harmonizing guitar lines and form the prevailing nexus of “Human” and it’s unmistakably catchy chorus. Another facet rises with “You Are Not Alone”, which is dominated by electronic influences as well as symphonic sounding violins.

Hørizøns’ atmospherically dark harshness creates the stylistic bow over the distinctive melodic rock meets pop sound in symbiosis with fragile yet strong fragments. The charismatic outfit persuades with a rousing, emotional clout and their strong, confident message off self-assertion.

Pre-order Hørizøns here.

Tracklisting:

"Horizons"

"Misery"

"Wounded Healer" (feat. Elize Ryd)

"Some Kind Of Monster"

"Human"

"Golden Pariahs"

"Marching On"

"You're Not Alone"

"Out Of The Ashes"

"Paralyzed"

"Coming Home"

"I Won't Surrender (Feat. Tina Guo)"

"Welcome To My Wasteland"

“Golden Pariahs” lyric video:

"Misery" video:

Beyond The Black are:

Jennifer Haben (Vocals)

Stefan Herkenhoff (Bass)

Chris Hermsdörfer (Guit./Backings)

Tobi Lodes (Guit./Backings)

Kai Tschierschky (Drums)

(Band photo - Chris Heinrich)